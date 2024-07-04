Woman remanded over demanding Speaker Among’s resignation

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 34-year-old woman to Luzira Prison over allegedly demanding the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among.

Fatuma Nansubuga, a resident of Kalerwe Market in Kawempe Division, was on July 4 arraigned before the trial grade one magistrate Caroline Kyoshabire, who remanded her.

Nansubuga denied the charge of common nuisance when it was read to her. The accusation against her is contrary to Section 160 (1) of the Penal Code Act.

The trial magistrate remanded Nansubuga- reasoning that although it is her right to apply for bail, she (Kyoshabire) was not ready to hear.

“The accused has a right to bail. However, this right will be exercised at the next hearing. Accused remanded till July 9 for hearing and bail application,” Kyoshabire ruled.

Court also heard that investigations into the matter are complete.

According to a charge sheet seen by Monitor, Nansubuga on July 2, 2024 was found in Kampala, walking while carrying placards demanding for the resignation of Among.

Some of the placards read that “Uganda must be free from corruption”, which prosecutors say inconvenienced the public in exercise of Nansubuga’s common rights by blocking a walkway.

On Wednesday, Buganda Road court also remanded former Rubaga deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Anderson Burora to Luzira Prison until July 9 over spreading hate speech targeting the speaker.