Woman remanded over Kawempe apartment fire which claimed two lives
A 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kawempe Division in Kampala, killing two people last month has been charged in court and remanded to prison.
Susan Kaitesi was arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with two counts of murder and another count of arson.
She’s accused of burning to death her 24-year-old cousin, Patricia Arinda and 27-year-old boyfriend Ivan Lukonge.
While appearing before the court’s acting chief magistrate Arthur Ziraba on Friday, Kaitesi was not allowed to take plea since the court has no powers to hear her case.
“Kaitesi Susan on January 12, 2023, at Jinja A Kawempe Nabweru Division Wakiso District, with malice a forethought unlawfully caused the death of Lukonge Ivan and Arinda Patricia and also set fire to a house, the property of Sanyu Grace George,” part of the charge sheet reads.
Senior state Attorney Ms Sheron Sarah Nambuya who led the prosecution side told court that police investigations into the case are not yet complete and asked court for more time.
“I pray that this court adjourns the matter as we conclude the investigations,” she said.
Consequently, the magistrate adjourned the court proceedings to March 1, 2023 for mention of the case.
“You have a right to apply for bail as it's your constitutional right but not in this court. Your application will be heard by the High Court since this lower court has no mandate to hear such capital offences,” the magistrate said.