Woman remanded over Kawempe apartment fire which claimed two lives

A 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kawempe Division in Kampala, killing two people last month has been charged in court and remanded to prison.

Susan Kaitesi was arraigned before Nabweru Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with two counts of murder and another count of arson.

She’s accused of burning to death her 24-year-old cousin, Patricia Arinda and 27-year-old boyfriend Ivan Lukonge.

While appearing before the court’s acting chief magistrate Arthur Ziraba on Friday, Kaitesi was not allowed to take plea since the court has no powers to hear her case.

“Kaitesi Susan on January 12, 2023, at Jinja A Kawempe Nabweru Division Wakiso District, with malice a forethought unlawfully caused the death of Lukonge Ivan and Arinda Patricia and also set fire to a house, the property of Sanyu Grace George,” part of the charge sheet reads.

Susan Kaitesi (C), the prime suspect in the murder of Patricia Arinda and Ivan Lukonge who died in an apartment fire at Jinja Karoli in Kawempe Division on January 12, 2023 at the Nabweru Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with murder on February 3, 2023. PHOTOS/ STEPHEN OTAGE



Senior state Attorney Ms Sheron Sarah Nambuya who led the prosecution side told court that police investigations into the case are not yet complete and asked court for more time.