Woman remanded over torture of own child

The Nansana Magistrate’s Court has charged a 32-year-old woman with aggravated torture for allegedly burning her five-year-old son.

Anna Namazzi, a resident of Kisimu Cell, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, appeared before the court yesterday where she was remanded to Luzira prison.

Court documents show that in November, Namazzi placed hot charcoal on the soles of her son, Exodus Byaruhanga’s feet as punishment.

“The case is capital in nature and the accused is not allowed to make any plea,” Nansana Grade One Magistrate Esther Joyce Ariokot ruled.

She is set to return to court on January 25, 2024.

Namazzi was first arrested two weeks ago but was granted police bond because she was pregnant. She was supposed to report back to police today but she was rearrested yesterday and immediately taken to court following complaints from the residents.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Ms Christine Babirye, a resident who rushed to Byaruhanga’s rescue, said many women are looking for children and yet Namazzi is allegedly torturing hers instead of guiding him.

She said although Namazzi claims to have been punishing the child, the wounds he suffered indicate that she was torturing him.

Ms Babirye added that Byarugaba’s health is “worrying” which is why they decided to tip off the police.

“I urge parents to stop torturing children. If they are not willing to take good care of them, they should stop producing,” she said.

Ms Agnes Tumusiime, a friend of the suspect, said Namazzi had just given birth to another child.

“She was asked by police to take the child to the hospital and he gets medical care. As a parent, what my friend did was not right. I, therefore, condemn it,” she said.

Mr Samuel Nsereko, a neighbour of the suspect, said he was concerned when he learnt about the incident and the condition in which he found the child.

“They (parents) had decided to leave their son to rot in their hands. As a good Samaritan, I had to take action and report the matter to the police to push the parents to take him for medical care,” he said.

Mr Nsereko added: “It is very hard to get the father because he comes home only on the weekends and he is very tough. Everyone in the village fears him. The mother had started providing medical care to the child but we were not happy with the way she was abusing us.”

He asked all the parents to control their anger against their children, saying: “Some acts can land you into trouble.”

Mr John Bosco Wasswa, who reported the case to the mayor of Nansana Municipality, Ms Regina Bakitte, said Namazzi should have taken the child to a children’s centre if she did not want him.

“This should serve as a lesson to other parents to be careful before taking any action. Even if a child is yours, the public has control over him,” he said.