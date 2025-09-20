Woman sentenced to 50 years for kidnap and child trafficking

The High Court in Kabale has sentenced a 37-year-old woman to 50 years in prison after finding her guilty of kidnapping a four-year-old boy in Rubanda District with the intention of extorting ransom from his parents.

Justice Karoli Lwanga Ssemogerere, who delivered the ruling on Friday, described the convict, Dinah Atukunda, as “a heartless predator” who preyed on the vulnerability of the child’s aged parents.

Prosecution, led by Ms Noeline Naggayi, told court that on November 8, 2023, Atukunda lured away and detained the child at Karengyere Village in Rubanda District through fraud and force, demanding ransom for his release. She was also charged with aggravated trafficking in children contrary to sections 3(1)(a) and 5(a) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2009.

Although the victim was eventually rescued, medical examinations revealed that he suffered psychological stress and trauma. Ms Naggayi argued that the convict deserved a deterrent sentence to prevent similar crimes, noting that she wasted the court’s time by undergoing a full trial despite clear evidence of guilt.

Defense lawyers pleaded for leniency, citing Atukunda’s status as a first-time offender, a widow, and a mother with dependents.

In his ruling, Justice Ssemogerere emphasized the gravity of the crime and the premeditated nature of the abduction. “You do not deserve to see the outside of prison again,” he said, before sentencing her to 50 years in prison, less the one year, nine months, and 27 days she had already spent on remand.

Her co-accused, who pleaded guilty, was earlier sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Justice Ssemogerere also informed Atukunda of her right to appeal within 14 days if dissatisfied with the sentence.



