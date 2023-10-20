Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for sacrificing landlord’s child

The High Court in Jinja City has sentenced a 28-year-old woman to life imprisonment after being convicted of sacrificing her landlord’s 4-year-old daughter.

Isabella Trinity Nakisuyi’s headless body was on September 30, 2021 found in a sugarcane plantation in Kakira, while her head was discovered in Wanyange, both Jinja District suburbs.

The deceased was a daughter to Annet Nakisasi and John Mulodi, both residents of Kakira Cell in Jinja District.

Annet Nakisasi and John Mulodi, the parents of murdered Trinity Nakisuyi are seen at court in Jinja City on October 20, 2023. PHOTO/TAUSI NAKATO





Following her murder, Felista Namaganda, her boyfriend Pastor Joseph Sselubiri of Healing and Deliverance Church in Market Cell, Kakira Town Council in Jinja District and Pastor Isma Buyinza Ssekabira alias Israel were arrested.

The trio faced two counts, including aggravated trafficking contrary to Section 3(1), 4 (a) and Section (5)(a) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act (2009) and murder contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act Cap 120.

On August 2, Jinja High Court Judge, Justice Winfred Nabisinde, sentenced Pastor Sselubiri to life imprisonment for murder and 30 years for trafficking in children after he pleaded guilty, while Ms Namaganda and Pastor Ssekabira alias Israel opted to be tried.

Following a trial that lasted weeks, Pastor Sselubiri was acquitted, while Namaganda was found guilty of aggravated trafficking, in which she was sentenced to 30 years, and also found guilty of murder which earned her a life sentence. Both sentences are to run concurrently.

“I have taken into account the circumstances under which the deceased was trafficked from her home with the intention of sacrifice. I will imprison you for 30 years over aggravated trafficking and life imprisonment for murder, but you can appeal against the conviction and the sentence within 14 days,’’ Justice Nabisinde said in her ruling on Friday.

In her defense, Namaganda denied having been involved in the sacrifice, saying she was at her dad’s shop on the fateful day.

But State prosecutor Pamela Orogot sought a death penalty, while defence lawyer, Robert Esarait, asked for 20 years on grounds that Namaganda is a mother of a young child who needs a parent.