Woman shot in riots to be taken abroad

Police have said the woman who was shot and a bullet got stuck in her spine during the November 18 political protests will be taken to India for further treatment.

Ms Justine Namambo, 28, a mother, was shot by security personnel in Mukono District during the protests that erupted after the arrest of National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, in Luuka District last month.

The police Chief Political Commissar, Mr Asan Kasingye, on Friday visited Namambo’s family in Namuyembe in Mukono to kickstart the process of her treatment. “We are recommending her for further treatment in India,” Mr Kasingye said.

Ms Namambo was shot in an omni-bus while going home and the injuries on the spine paralysed her body. Doctors at Mulago managed to remove the bullet but said her chances of walking again are less than 5 per cent.

Daily Monitor was unable to establish whether besides Ms Namambo there will be other victims who will be taken abroad for treatment.



Mr Badru Luzze, who was shot in the mouth, is one of the patients at Mulago hospital, who was assessed by police officers on whether he also needed a referral abroad.

Mr Kasingye said Luzze’s health was steadily improving.

At least 58 people were killed during the protests and majority were shot by security forces. Later, President Museveni said government would sort out innocent victims and compensate them or their families.

Last week, police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they had sent a list of those to be compensated to the Solicitor General.

Government also said it would investigate the culpable security officers who recklessly shot innocent people and hold them accountable.

However, Daily Monitor was unable to reach Mr Enanga yesterday to establish the progress of the investigations. President Museveni had ordered an investigation into each shooting.

Government also committed to meet the medical bills of the victims who were or are still being treated in government hospitals.

The victims in private hospitals will only be considered if the police have proved them innocent.

In his message to armed forces after reshuffling army officers and police last week, President Museveni described the protests as an insurrection and thanked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces for defeating people he called ‘traitors’ backed by foreigners he did not name.



Kabaka speaks out on 'massacre'

At the weekend, Kabaka of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi described the killings on November 18 and 19 as a ‘massacre’. “I am an ardent reader of the Bible and every morning I ask God to lead, support and show us the way because I have started seeing that the future is going to be tough. Many people lost their loved ones and many are still grieving. They need to know those who killed their loved ones,” he said.

