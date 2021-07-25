Woman stabs husband to death in Makindye

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

A woman has been arrested on murder charges after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death in a fight after he reportedly tried to throw her out of their house at night when she denied him sex.

Saidat Naiga, a resident of Ggangu, Makindye Division, Kampala City, is said to have killed one Siraj Sunday morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the deceased allegedly returned home around 1am drunk and started asking the wife for sex but she declined.

“Naiga refused to yield to the demands. Then Siraj used force to have intercourses with Naiga, but failed. The annoyed Siraj pulled her out of the bed and attempted to eject her from the house. The fight ensued. It was at this time that Naiga is said to have picked a knife and stabbed her husband,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said on Sunday.

Siraj is said to have died at the scene, which prompted a mob to attack Naiga.

However, the police responded and rescued her. She was taken to Katwe Police Station where she is being held.

“We have since recovered the alleged murder weapon and exhibited it for analysis,” he said.

The incident comes at the time when domestic violence cases continue to rise especially during the 42-day virus-induced lockdown.

Police said they are registering more domestic violence cases in this second lockdown than they recorded in the first lock down.

“We want to urge couples to desist from resorting to violence as a solution to every problem they experience in their families. We have a standby team to handle cases of domestic violence at every station. They should visit our stations for help,” he said.

Last year, domestic violence and sex related offences increased, according to a police report.

Domestic violence was registered as the third most committed crime with 17,664 cases in 2020 and it increased from 13,639 cases in 2019.



