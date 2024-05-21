Woman stabs sleeping husband to death, keeps body for two days

Police in Mukono District in central Uganda are holding a 30-year-old woman on charges of murder after she allegedly stabbed her sleeping husband to death and kept the body in their house for two days.

Ruth Musimenta, an employee at NJ Business Solutions is accused of killing James Nsubuga in the wee hours of the morning of May 18, 2024, at their marital home in Katikamu village, Mpoma Parish, Nama sub-county in Mukono District.

“Nsubuga was stabbed by his wife around the neck area during his sleep which led to his death. The suspect kept the body in the bedroom for two days until it was recovered by police,” Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said.

According to SCP Enanga, the police’s Criminal Intelligence task team picked information indicating how the suspect had planned to bury the body in a shallow grave near a toilet.

“The killer weapon of a knife was recovered. Two army shoes and a toy pistol that belonged to the deceased were also recovered from the house,” Mr Enanga said.

Police did not divulge details about the toy pistol and the army shoes, however, Mr Enanga condemned such acts of violence and brutality within domestic settings.

“The tragic incident brought an end to an abusive relationship between the couple. Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband in a pre-meditated manner, after she picked the knife and hid it in the bedroom,” he said.