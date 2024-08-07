Woman strangled to death in Serere, activists demand immediate police action

The body of Mary Akello, a 42-year-old casual laborer, was found in her residence in Ondungura village, Olio Sub County, Serere district, in what appears to be a suspected case of strangulation. This incident contributes to a disturbing trend of violence against women in the region.

According to Mr Edison Obukulem, the East Kyoga police spokesperson, the murder occurred last night, though the exact time is unknown. The discovery was made when concerned neighbors, who had not seen Akello all day, notified the local LC1 Chairperson. The chairperson found the body after pushing open the door with a stick.

Mr Obukulem stated that the incident was reported to the Serere Central Police Station under case number CRB: 389/2024. "The scene was visited by the homicide team, and several statements were recorded," he said, adding that the body has been taken to Serere Health Center IV for a postmortem examination. No arrests have been made yet, but Mr Obukulem urged community members to remain vigilant and provide timely information to the authorities.

This incident follows the discovery of another woman's body three weeks ago at Serere upper shops, which police also attributed to strangulation.

Ms Deborah Akello, Executive Director of Women and Girls Rights Advocacy Uganda (WAGRAU), expressed deep concern over the rising violence against women in Serere. "The rate at which cases of violence against women are rising is alarming and requires immediate government intervention," she said. Ms. Akello highlighted that from January 21st to May 2024, Serere Health Center IV recorded 77 incidents of sexual assaults and 137 physical assault cases, including defilement. In just one month, from June 23 to July, five women were murdered following relationship breakups.

Victims of this violence include 16-year-old Scovia Apio, a senior three student at Homeward Secondary School in Ochapa, who was killed on June 12, and 16-year-old Joyce Mary Ilolu of Idupa. Betty Ijangolet, a resident of Aturia village in Kagwara, was also murdered, with her postmortem report filed on June 23, 2024. Additionally, 65-year-old Mary Akello of Kidetok trading centre in Pingire sub-county was allegedly killed by her husband on July 3 during a domestic dispute.

Ms Sharon Ochola, Communications Officer at Mentoring and Empowering Program for Young Women (MEMPROW), called for an emergency response to the surge in femicide cases. "This is an intentional attack on women and a deliberate act of human rights abuse," she said, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the violence against women.

Mr Obukulem assured that police have made arrests in relation to some murder cases in Serere district but did not provide further details.