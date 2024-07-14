Woman strangles lover to death in hotel room

Police in Mityana Municipality are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder of Deus Tumusiime, a sales manager at Hajji Bashri Company in Kampala.

According to the Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the incident happened on Saturday at around 9am at Mirona Ma Hotel located in Busimbi Division, Mityana Municipality.

“Preliminary findings indicate that on Friday evening, Tumusiime checked into room B2, but moved out and later came back with unknown woman and they were both allegedly drunk and shouting and later retired to their room,” she said.

Ms Kawala said the following morning (8am), Tumusiime, a resident of Kamala Cell, Kawempe Division in Kampala City ordered for breakfast which was served in his room.

“At around 9am, there was groaning sound coming from the room and it appeared like someone was being choked by something. But when a cleaner attempted to check on them, a woman's voice from inside the room responded that they were fine,” she said.

Shortly after, the hotel manager, Resty Namuli, saw on the CCTV a lady dressed in red and brown, suspected to have been with the Tumusiime, leaving the hotel alone.

At about 10am, a company driver who identified himself as Mutawe reported to the hotel management that his manager Tumusiime was not picking calls. This prompted Namuli to go to room B2 and started knocking on the door.

“When Tumusiime failed to respond to knocks on the door, the manager moved to the window glass and discovered his body lying naked with blood stains on the pillow, bed sheets, and mattress cover,” Ms Kawala said.

“Our detectives found body of the deceased lying in a spine position, naked with bruises on his face, and a cloth tied around his neck and blood oozing through the mouth and noise. It was established that the deceased was strangled with his own shirt, which was found tied around his neck,” she further explained.

She said an empty wallet and note book belonging to the deceased were found on the table inside the room, but the phone was missing.

The incident comes just a day after a similar murder occurred in Bukomansimbi District, where a 19-year-old sex worker, allegedly killed her lover, John Kiggundu.

According to Barbra Nasaazi, a neighbour, the couple had been quarreling over new saucepans and a charcoal stove, which the deceased had bought for the wife.

"The deceased wanted to take the saucepans and charcoal stove to another woman, and afterwards, I saw the man moving outside with blood around his neck and later collapsed and died," she said.