Woman sues Stabex over burns at station

A female customer care staff who suffered severe burns when a fuel tanker exploded has sued Stabex International for alleged negligence.

Ms Aisha Nabagala holds Stabex responsible for the third-degree burns she sustained during the explosion, which also led to the loss of her seven-month pregnancy. She is seeking more than Shs700m in compensation from the fuel dealer.

“The plaintiff’s claim against the defendants jointly and severally is negligence owing to the fire which broke out at the defendant’s premises while offloading fuel that caused severe injuries to the 1st plaintiff for which she will seek relief,” Ms Nabagala and her daughter Saidat Komurembe state in their court documents.

The defendants include Stabex International Ltd, Saderson Logistics Ltd, and Mr Franco Namanya, the director of Saderson Logistics.

Court documents reveal that Ms Nabagala was employed as a customer service attendant at Stabex between 2020 and 2023, earning a monthly salary of Shs240,000 while working at the Luweero pump station.

“Ms Nabagala was in proper mental and physical health before the incident. On June 2, 2023, around 10:30pm, while she was seven months pregnant and at her workstation in Luweero, the defendants were offloading fuel from a tanker, which suddenly exploded, setting the station ablaze,” the court documents state.

Effects of the burns

As a result, Ms Nabagala sustained third-degree burns, suffered paralysis of the lower limb, and has had difficulty in body movement since the incident. She was initially rushed to Mpologoma Clinic in Luweero, then transferred to Bombo Military Hospital for further tests, and finally moved to Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala for continued treatment.

“Unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage, losing her seven-month pregnancy. Medical reports indicate that Ms Nabagala sustained persistent burns and wounds on both lower limbs, with some areas requiring grafting. The wounds are painful, with stiff joints in her knees, ankles, and toes,” the court documents indicate.

The documents further state: “Ms Nabagala cannot stand, has extensive burn wounds on both lower limbs up to mid-thighs with grafting scars, and will need physiotherapy and continued treatment.”

The allegations of negligence against Stabex include the failure to set up and implement a safe system of work for Ms Nabagala, inadequate training, and lack of skills necessary for dealing with highly flammable products.