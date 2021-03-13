Woman wants compensation over husband’s death in Kenya

By David Awori More by this Author

A Ugandan woman is demanding compensation from Kenya for the killing of her husband, a trader who was reportedly shot dead in the neighbouring country on Friday last week.

Ms Sarah Auma, a mother of three, told Saturday Monitor on Thursday that on the fateful day, as she went about her domestic chores when her phone rang but was reluctant to answer it because the number was strange.

“I nearly avoided picking up the call because the incoming number was strange; but I decided to answer it, anyway. The stranger, after introducing himself, said he was calling from Kisumu, Kenya, and asked if I knew Martin Wesonga,” Ms Auma narrated.

And when she answered in the affirmative, saying Martin was indeed her husband, the caller broke the devastating news that he had been shot dead before hanging up.

Speaking at a vigil at the couple’s home in Mawero West Village in Busia Town, Ms Auma said when she called close associates of her husband in Kisumu, they confirmed that her husband had been shot dead.

“I did not believe what I was being told because my husband was never a troublesome person and wondered why anyone would want to end his life,” Ms Auma said, urging the Kenyan government to compensate the family because her late husband left orphans behind.

Mr Anthony Wesonga, a relative, who has been staying with the deceased in Kisumu, said he was equally disturbed when he received news of the shooting.

“I rushed to the shop where the deceased sold shoes and took him to hospital, but doctors there told us upon arrival that he was already dead,” Mr Wesonga said.

Mr Wesonga said the deceased was standing outside his shop when he was fatally shot by a yet-to-be identified assailant, who was later pursued and lynched.

The assailant, who is said to have been wearing a hood with only his eyes visible and wore gloves on both hands, allegedly grabbed a pistol from a traffic police officer who was controlling traffic at the BP Roundabout next to Kisumu Boys’ High School.

After disarming the police officer, the gunman shot him in the pelvis, before finding his way to Kisumu Bus Park where he shot two more people and injured six others.

“Up to now, I’m yet to come to the reality of the narrative that a police gun can be used to kill innocent people; as families of the victims, we need an explanation,” Ms Auma said.

Mr Wesonga said whereas the police in Kisumu had commenced investigations into the shooting, the motive and identity of the killer was yet-to-be established.

The gunman, Mr Wesonga said, carried several Kenyan national identity cards, making his identification hard.

Mr Peter Katam, the officer-in-charge of Kisumu Police Division, said they have embarked on investigations into the shooting, adding that their inquest will look at whether the incident was an act of terrorism.

“The assailant grabbed a gun from our officer, shot him and went on a shooting spree where he fatally injured two people, among them a Ugandan,” Mr Katam told the local press.

Mr Hassan Bwire Opio, the Busia Town Mayor, who was among the mourners, said the Kenyan government has a duty to protect not only her citizens but nationals from other countries who work there.

“We are in the East African Community (EAC), which allows free movement of people, goods and services; so, it is bad to hear that a Ugandan trader has been shot dead in Kenya under very mysterious circumstances,” Mr Opio said.

He urged the authorities to expedite investigations into the matter so the perpetrators are brought to book.

