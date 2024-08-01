Woman who cut off boyfriend’s genitals remanded

Kasaali Grade I Magistrate in Kyotera District has remanded Ms Harriet Ampaire ,23, a woman who chopped off her boyfriend’s genitals.

Ms Ampaire is suspected to have cut her boyfriend, Reagan Karamagi’s genitals after a simple domestic brawl and also stabbed him in the stomach before he bled endlessly to death nearly a fortnight ago in Mutukula Town at the Uganda-Tanzania border.

Ms Maureen Namusisi, the state prosecutor on July 30 told court presided by Kasaali Grade I Magistrate, Mr Ignatius Ategeka that investigations into the matter are incomplete and asked for more time to enable investigators gather more evidence against her.

Mr Ategeka concurred with the state and remanded Ampaire to Kasaali Prison in Kyotera District until August 14 when the matter will come up for further mention of the case.

Court records show that Ampaire who was an employee at a betting company, Fort Bet Uganda, which has a branch at Mutukula stabbed her husband/boyfriend on July 21 and after the incident she sneaked into the neighbouring Tanzania before joint security operatives tracked her down.

Karamagi was a driver of imported vehicles at Mutukula border.

Mr Robert Karamagi, a brother to the deceased, requested the court to transfer the case to Kasese because it is costly for the family members to come to Kyotera to follow up the case.

“We need to get justice for our deceased brother, but the distance is becoming a burden to us. The suspect is also from Kasese and I think it would be better if we followed the case from our home area to minimise costs,'' he said.