Woman with hearing and speech loss wins Lira beauty crown

A 25-year-old woman with both hearing and speech impairments achieved an admirable feat by becoming the first runner-up in the Miss Lango Beauty Pageant.

Peace Amaro impressed the audience and judges at the grand finale, securing the title of second-best Anyadwe or Queen of Lango at the Pacific Grand Hotel in Lira City on Saturday.

Ms Winnie Shakila Among, the managing director of the Miss Lango Beauty Pageant, announced that Amaro outshone 11 other contestants from various Lango clans. The competitors included Lindah Acio Abong, 23 (winner), Priscila Acheng, 18 (second runner-up), and eight others.

“Ms Peace Amaro from Lira District, a member of the Okii me Okabo Clan, is the first runner-up of Miss Lango 2024/2025 and Miss Ability Lango,” she said.

Initially, there were 13 entrants, but two were disqualified due to character-related issues, leaving 11 participants who then attended a two-week boot camp in Lira City.

Amaro’s journey was not easy. While other contestants trained, she had to find a sign-language interpreter, without whom she couldn’t communicate with the judges, organizers, or audience. As a result, she joined the boot camp late.

“She joined late, but you could see she was determined to catch up. If she had the ability to talk, she would have won. Despite her inability to hear cultural and modern tunes, she perfectly matched the rhythm and never missed a step,” Ms. Among said.

Peace Amaro (right) performs before Lango Paramount Chief-elect Michael Moses Odongo Okune in Lira City a day before Miss Lango Grand Finale. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH

On Saturday night, Amaro confidently took the stage and secured the second-place position. “She was more focused than her competitors, and she is jolly, polite, and respectful,” Among added.

Initially unknown, Amaro’s entrance with an interpreter surprised everyone. As she introduced herself with the interpreter’s help, the audience realized her unique situation. Amaro communicated her inability to speak or hear, which intrigued the judges.

“Her performance in the dance session was astonishing. She gained support steadily, including from fans of other contestants,” said Mr Patrick Okwir, one of the judges.

Okwir highlighted her competitiveness and clear-headedness.

“Her dance moves, patterns, twists, and turns were impressive. We didn’t expect a contestant who couldn’t hear to dance in rhythm. Her articulation and precise answers also stood out,” he said.

Okwir emphasised the lesson for persons with disabilities: “Disability is not inability. They should be inspired by contestant number 10.”

Ms Rebecca Alwedo, another judge and the deputy mayor of Lira City, praised Amaro for embodying the principle of inclusion.

“Her participation and performance delighted both judges and the crowd,” she said.

Ms Dorcus Aringo, a medical records personnel who acted as Amaro’s interpreter, expressed joy over Amaro’s life-changing experience.

“Her performance, the crowd’s excitement, and the support she received were all remarkable,” she said.

Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the Lango Paramount Chief-elect, urged the contestants to use their beauty to address issues such as wetland encroachment, environmental degradation, and disunity among Lango clansmen.

“Beauty, if misused, can be disastrous. Use it for personal and community development. Encourage people to stop encroaching on wetlands and forests,” he advised.

The Miss Lango Beauty Pageant, which began in 2022, judges contestants on physical attributes and other criteria. The event celebrates Lango culture and raises awareness about it globally.