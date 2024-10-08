Women activists call for reforms in land management

Women activists in the land sector have urged the government to implement reforms in land management to better protect women’s rights to land ownership and usage.

As the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development intensifies land reforms through its Program Implementation Action Plans (PIAPs), the activists gathered at a training session on the Strategic Directions for the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) emphasized the need for substantial improvements.

They highlighted several urgent issues, including the establishment of land information systems in all local governments, robust reforms in the surveying and titling of government land, and the rollout of the land valuation management information system to Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs).

“While NDP III made progress in prioritizing land as a crucial element for national development, significant gaps remain, particularly in advancing women’s land rights. Despite their vital role in the agricultural sector, women continue to face barriers in accessing land and resources. Without a targeted, gender-responsive approach in budgeting for NDP IV, these disparities risk being perpetuated or exacerbated,” said Ms Lillian Achola, the Executive Director of LANDnet Uganda.

Ms Caroline Kayanja, Senior Program Officer at the Uganda Community Based Association for Women and Children Welfare (UCOBAC), emphasized the need to strengthen existing systems to establish a functional land administrative body and create more opportunities for women in decision-making processes.

The two-day training, concluding today in Kampala, was organized by the Women Land Rights Movement in partnership with the Stand for Her Land Campaign, a flagship project under UCOBAC. Its goal is to equip land actors with knowledge of NDP IV's strategic directions and the budgeting process to advocate for gender-responsive land reforms, particularly regarding women’s land rights.

The activists expressed frustration that the land ministry often develops programs without involving them, despite the significant impact these policies have on women, who are the primary users of land.

“We have been advocating for land rights all along, and our key issue is the inclusion of women activists in these processes. It’s essential that grassroots women understand their rights,” Ms Achola stated.

Ms Kayanja added that while UCOBAC has worked to promote women’s land rights and raise awareness, robust legal reforms are essential for meaningful change.

During the training, Mr Ronald Kaggwa from the National Planning Authority challenged land actors to investigate why land in Uganda remains expensive and called for a revolution to address the historical injustices faced by women regarding land ownership.