Women activists want Parliament to revive the Legal Aid Bill 2022

Activists under the Uganda Women Network (UWONET) have asked Parliament to revive the debate on the Legal Aid Bill that will help the vulnerable people, especially women, access justice in the country.

This followed a national gender assessment study for the Access to Justice subprogram (JLOS) in Uganda that revealed the persistent challenges that continue to affect women and girls in pursuit of access to justice.

The study also sought to find out to what extent different Justice, Law and Order sector institutions, including the judiciary, police, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Uganda Prisons Service, had promoted or embedded gender responsive justice in their activities or in the dispensation of justice.

Ms Rita Aciro, the executive director of UWONET said that the cost of justice and distance is still one of the many challenges that impede women from accessing justice.

“The cost in terms of time, money that is required, but also the distance these women have to go through to reach venues where they can access justice,” she said.

She added that, “Even the justice system entirely does not entirely respect or accord women and girls the right they out to have and at times even the language used in these systems are very derogatory to women and girls and many of these girls and women shy away from the court system,” she added.

In 2022, the National Legal Aid Bill 2022 was brought to Parliament by a private member but was later left pending when read for second reading after the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament had finished its work because there was an objection from the Attorney General.

Its aim was to regulate the provision of legal aid services, ensuring access for indigent, marginalised, and vulnerable persons. The Bill also covered eligibility, termination, court fees, funding, and the recognition of existing legal aid schemes.

During a dissemination meeting for the national gender assessment study findings on access to justice on May 5, 2025, in Kampala, Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, who also doubles as Uganda Women Parliamentary Association Chairperson, Ms Sarah Opendi, said that through this Bill, vulnerable women will have a chance to access justice.

“As Parliament, we need to pass that Bill because it will actually help the vulnerable people to access justice in this country,” she said. Adding that, “Aware that legal services are expensive; if that bill were in place, most of these firms would be obliged to offer pro bono services to the poor,’ she added.

The head of Austrian embassy in Uganda Dr Katja Kerschbaumer, called upon the Parliament and the Government of Uganda to pass a National Legal Aid Policy and National Legal Aid Bill that would lay out a roadmap of establishing a public defender’s office may be in the ministry of justice; of having justice centers spread out nationwide where people can go and find help for all the legal needs.

Currently, Uganda only provides legal assistance in the case of criminal capital offences carrying a potential life or death sentence.

Mr Badru Walusansa, the director of programs, Legal Aid Service Provider's Network (LASPNET) also appealed to Parliament leadership to ensure the law is expedited because apparently even the legal service providers, civil society can no longer come in to close the gap due to decreased funding.

“Women in various homesteads, especially in rural areas, continue to face societal norms and dictums that continue to prevent them from being able to access justice, but that also is coupled with increased costs in accessing justice that women cannot afford,” he said.

Kyamuswa County MP, Mr Moses Kabuusu, advised the judiciary to initiate mobile courts to in hard-to-reach areas like islands where accessibility is a challenge.

“I speak for the hard-to-reach areas of Buvuma, Namayingo, Kalangala and some part of the Lake region where justice itself to women is a nightmare,” he said.

“Police claim they don’t have fuel to come and investigate or record statements, and when such a woman chooses to come to court, the court sits on specific days, she must have to leave her home and spend four days away, and this has resulted in marriages breaking up, “ he added.

Ms Opendi further supported the mobile court idea and implored the judiciary to borrow a leaf.

“This idea of mobile courts could be an innovation that the judiciary could pick up, and it is something they can actually afford,” she said.