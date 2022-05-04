Women breaking stones for cash want govt help

A section of women in the stone quarry business in Mbale District have asked government to support them with protective gadgets to ease their work.

The women operating in the sub-counties of Nabweya, Bungokho, Namanyonyi and Nampanga say they lack working equipment such as hammers, gloves and aprons.

Ms Madina Demba, a resident of Nabweya Sub-county, said they have sustained injuries due to lack of protective gear.

“Most times they are hurt by hammers and stones. We are nursing wounds, which we fear might one day develop into cancer,” she said.

Ms Josephine Khaweka, a mother of seven and a resident of Namanyonyi Sub-county, said they make about one to two tonnes of aggregates a day, but if they had equipment, they would blast about five tonnes.

“We have been doing this for years but there is no development because we get little and yet we put in a lot of time,” Ms Khaweka said.

“We have failed to grow our businesses because we don’t have what it takes to produce much. The government should come to our rescue,” she said.

Ms Beartice Nabutsele, the chairperson Bungokho North women quarry association, said they need the government to support them with necessary gadgets.

“We earn our livelihood from stone quarrying but we lack necessary equipment that will simplify our work and increase our output,” she said.

Ms Juliet Murefu, a worker, decried the lack of roads to the quarry site.

“When someone buys our stones [aggregates], we are tasked to carry on our heads to their vehicles, which stops about 100 metres away from our site before we are paid. We need access roads to our quarry sites,” she said

Ms Shadia Alado, a resident of Bufumbo Cell, said they also face threats from the land owners, who keep increasing fees.

“At first they used to chase us away but they later asked us to pay a certain fee to operate from the quarry site but they have kept on increasing the fees,” she said.

Mr Yusuf Wabundeya, the chairperson of Bubirabi Village, said women operating in the quarry sites are breadwinners.

“They have ventured into stone quarrying because their husbands are no longer providing,” he said.

He added that government should appreciate their work and at least identity them as a marginalised group who need their support.

Mr Anthony Wandede, a resident of Namanyonyi Sub-county, said some women no longer stay at their homes.

“They have formed groups to do stone quarrying but the good thing, they save, feed and educate their children since most men have abandoned their families,” he said.

Mr Chris Mafabi, the chairperson of Bungokho Sub-county, said the village chairpersons should register the women groups in site quarrying business for easy identification.