Women celebrate their Day consulting about personal health

Following the campaign of fighting Fibroids that Nation Media partnered with IHK, UMC, and IMC, women have today been given free services including fertility consultation, cervical cancer screening, physical breast cancer examination, antenatal care, and gynecology consultation among others.

This will be followed by constantly reduced price services at IHK and UMC up to March 31.

The turn up at IMC, Mukono has been tremendous. Up to 50 women had already made it to the health centre by 10pm.

Sauya Namyalo, 44, was told she has something in the uterus which was uncertain by the doctors. But she kept having massive pain in her lower abdomen especially in times of menstrual periods, in addition to heavy bleeding. She couldn’t miss the chance to see specialists at a free cost today to find out why she is unable to give birth for 19 years now.

According to Dr Sylvia Akampa, a clinician at IMC Mukono, the most common issues women face are bringing forward STIs, family planning method consultation, and fibroids.

An expectant mother undergoes scan during a campaign for free medical consultations on Women's Day 2021.

"This comes about following poor health-seeking behavior, poor hygiene, and not going to the hospital with both partners," she said.

According to her, the turn-up is massive as compared to the usual days of operation.

