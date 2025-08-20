Women empowerment yields greater household gains – Minister Amongi

Empowering women economically has a more lasting impact on household income and national development than investing solely in men, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has said.

Speaking on Monday at the launch of the Women Economic Empowerment for Green Transformation (WEEG) project under the Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Programme (UWEP), Minister Amongi emphasized that women are more likely to reinvest their earnings directly into their families, improving health, education, nutrition, and household stability.

She contrasted this with men, who, she said, often prioritize personal interests before family welfare.

“If you give Shs12 million now to a man, he’ll most likely set aside some money to get another girlfriend or go for drinks. Only after that will he begin planning – with almost nothing left – and even then, with the new girlfriend involved,” Ms Amongi said.

“But a woman will ensure the household has necessities like bed sheets, food, and school fees for the children. Empowering women guarantees that resources stay at household level and directly support families.”

She further noted that women’s empowerment also eases the burden on men.

“Many men are overburdened. When a woman is empowered, she can take charge of household needs while the man focuses on bigger investments like land or building a house. Women’s economic empowerment isn’t charity – it’s smart economics.”

The WEEG-UWEP project, funded by Germany in partnership with the EU and Norway, will be implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) alongside the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. It aims to create jobs, raise incomes, and improve gender-specific working conditions for about 5,000 women in green and greening sectors.

Mr Michael Seng, the Project Team Leader, said the program will support women entrepreneurs in areas such as sustainable agriculture and agri-processing, aquaculture, renewable energy, circular economy and waste management, eco-tourism, transport and logistics, and construction.

“We shall provide tailored business development support, including training, coaching, and mentoring in areas such as business registration, compliance with quality standards, market access, and financing,” he said.

The German Ambassador to Uganda, Mr Matthias Schauer, said the two-year intervention will boost the competitiveness of 600 women groups with viable green business models for both local and global markets.

“We will achieve this by empowering these groups through training sessions, mentorship, advisory support, and business development services such as formalization and market access,” he said.



