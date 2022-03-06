Women entrepreneurs push for post-Covid financial bailouts

Ms Victoria Ssekitoleko, former Agriculture Minister and Vice-Chairperson Board of Directors at Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) tastes some wine at one of the exhibitions stalls at Luweero sports ground on March 4. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The women believe that their respective potential to explore the untapped market for their respective businesses is held backward by the lack of the required collateral security and the high-interest loans for the businesses at a time when the businesses are on a recovery plan after the Covid-19 pandemic that hit the business world and the potential market areas.

While the 2020 Master Card Index of Women Enterprises ranks Uganda among the first improving and ranking among the top-performing at 39.6 per cent globally, a section of the women entrepreneurs want a post-Covid financial intervention targeting the women and youth.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.