Women entrepreneurs to tap into Shs200b fund at Expo

Despite Uganda being the leading country in Africa with the highest number of women-owned enterprises, according to the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs report, there is hardly growth and progress of the majority of these businesses.

The business, most of which are micro and small, fail to grow due to a lack of tailor-made financing, compliance, regulatory burden, limited book keeping, and financial literacy.

Further, the informal nature of operations continues to derail the growth of enterprises across the country, with women’s businesses bearing the heaviest brunt.

The covid-19 pandemic and its subsequent effects also didn’t spare micro and small businesses, the majority of which are women-owned enterprises, according to the 2021 Economic Policy Research Centre survey.

In an effort to support the entrepreneurial journey of women in Uganda, particularly those involved in micro and small enterprises, the Archdiocese of Mbarara Development Association (AMDA) will engage economic sector players across the board, including ministries, departments, and agencies of government in an expo scheduled for early next month.

In the expo, whose theme focuses on leveraging technology while embracing environmentally friendly ways of doing business, women entrepreneurs will be exposed to Shs200 billion in funds to revive or recapitalise their enterprises.

While announcing the expo, in collaboration with the Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises - Uganda (FSME) at the weekend in Kampala, the AMDA Council Chairperson, Ms Spera Atuhairwe, said financiers across the board will be available to engage with women-owned businesses.

The Executive Director of FSME, Mr John Walugembe, said women whose businesses were affected by covid-19 will have the opportunity to apply for the Shs200 billion funds meant to rescue small enterprises.

The government has since provided Shs100 billion while the participating financial institutions put together another Shs100 billion, making it a Shs200 billion revolving fund for small and micro entrepreneurs.

The uptake of these monies has been painstakingly slow, according to the Bank of Uganda, which is the overseer of the fund.

FSME has since been drawn in to help with the deepening of uptake, which explains the expo and collaboration between the two – AMDA and FSME, which is the first of its kind.

“There is so much inhibiting the growth of businesses, and for women, the challenges are even much deeper,” said Ms Atuhairwe.

She added: “Our people don’t understand tax issues, they do not know how to go about the process of formal business registration and they rarely have networks to learn from. The expo will resolve all these problems, including having successful and experienced entrepreneurs share their knowledge.”

The AMDA Women Council Vice Chairperson, Ms Agatha Ayebazibwe, said profiling of business according to the sector, products and appeal will also be on the menu as one way to enhance women-owned businesses across the country.