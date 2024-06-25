Women in Greater Mubende get tips on business expansion under ‘Grow’ programme

Women business groups from the districts of Mityana, Kassanda and Mubende have the opportunity to expand their respective businesses with skilling and funding support from the Generating Growth and Productivity for Women Enterprises program (Grow).

The Grow programme under the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development unlike many other government initiatives targets women enterprises that are already running but need skills training and funding to boost the respective women led businesses.

"Selected women entrepreneurs that successfully show interest in business expansion can now apply for the funding," Lands Minister, Ms Judith Nabakooba told the women entrepreneurs from Kassanda and Mityana Districts on June 24.

“The funding opportunity is for only the women that are ready to expand their respective businesses as a group or individuals. The funds are not for starting projects but boosting the existing projects,” she said at the launch of the programme for the two districts in Mityana Town.

“You are being elevated to another level with higher business prospects with funding of Shs4m and above depending on your business needs assessment. The good side is that this money is returned in one year at the rate of 10 percent profit,” the minister told the women entrepreneurs.

The initial training for women entrepreneurs from the districts of Kassanda and Mityana , according to Ms Angela Nakafero, the Grow programme trainer skilled at least 400 women entrepreneurs for the two districts.

“Majority of the participants are leaders and business entrepreneurs. They are now equipped with skills in scaling up their respective businesses to earn more income,” she said.

The amended policies that now protect the women including the Succession Amendment Act are among the women empowerment tools that will help the women entrepreneurs to grow in business, she adds.

Ms Viola Nazziwa Bbosa, the Women Council Chairperson for Malangala Sub County in Mityana District ,said many women are innovators and have small businesses that need a funding boost.

“We thank the government for this opportunity that targets the women that are already in business. We pray that more women are brought on board, she said.

In March , President Museveni launched the Shs800bn Generating Growth and Productivity for Women Enterprises project under the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development. The Grow programme according to the Minister of Gender, Ms Betty Amongi is responding to the needs of the women entrepreneurs who want to grow their respective businesses, sustain their self-employment and create more jobs.

The skilling programme under the Grow project is undertaken by government institutions including the Uganda Registration Services Bureau, the Uganda Industrial Research Institute and Mindset change among other institutions.