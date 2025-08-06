Women lawyers set up healing circle for GBV victims

Women Muslim lawyers under the Islamic Women’s Initiative for Justice, Law, and Peace (IWILAP) have established a new facility, the "NISA Healing Circle," designed to provide psychosocial and legal support to Muslim women who are victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

Located in Mulawa Village, Kira Municipality, the center will serve as a safe and supportive space for Muslim women who have fallen victims to GBV.

According to Dr. Mwanga Mastullah Ashah, CEO of IWILAP, the initiative aims to ensure safety for victims of GBV and attend to their needs.

"Many victims of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence are sometimes helpless and ignorant about what to do," she said. "Through NISA Healing Circle, we are creating a peaceful space that will resolve all those concerns but also address trauma and helplessness."

The center will provide counseling and other forms of support to promote the culture of seeking justice and punish perpetrators. Ms. Asiat Nakawunde, the in-charge therapist, emphasiSed the importance of psychosocial support for GBV victims.

"Most of the time, violence affects the thinking, actions, and even future," she said. "Our approach will be to speak to the victims using a professional touch and provide the necessary counseling."

IWILAP will also provide legal support to victims, including helping them report cases to the police and prosecuting perpetrators.

Ms Yasimin Kiriswa, a legal officer at IWILAP, said, "Our mission is to end the cycle of violence in Muslim families, and it's essential to ensure that perpetrators are prosecuted and victims receive utmost justice."

The organisation has also launched a podcast, "NISA Voices," to provide a platform for discussing GBV and amplifying the voices of Muslim women. Ms. Hauler Nalubega, another legal officer with IWILAP, said, "Many Muslim women die in silence even when confronted with many challenges. This podcast will provide them a platform to break such barriers and speak out."

IWILAP is committed to promoting human rights, especially sexual and reproductive health rights, gender equity, and Muslim women's rights in Uganda. The organization was established in 2013 and has been working to address Muslim women's access to justice based on the principles of equality, justice, and freedom.



