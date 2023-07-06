Women leaders raise red flag on DNA testing

The minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development has used the second staging of the annual Women Leaders’ Forum to weigh in on the ongoing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) paternity testing debate.

Ms Betty Amongi told the forum—held under the theme “Consolidating the Gains on the Delivery of Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment,” that the hot button issue ought to be handled as a social and not legal matter.

“If we were to say that DNA is the determinant of the current families in Uganda, then we would have had about 53 percent of families that would have broken up long ago,” she said, adding, “If we all were subjected to this kind of illicit behaviour, then we would not have families.”

The Internal Affairs ministry last week reported that the number of men undertaking DNA tests to determine paternity of children shot up by 70 percent. Ms Amongi said yesterday that most communities in Uganda have a semblance of protections for children born outside the bond of marriage for various reasons.

“Society treats any child born when a woman is married as a child for that man. Culture doesn’t allow a family to break [up] just because it has been discovered that your wife has had a child with another man. The family will sit in clan meetings and resolve it,” she said, adding that the hullabaloo over paternity of children “is only in Kampala.”

She proceeded to note that “the anxiety now has been caused by a few individuals who have found out that the children they have are not theirs, and also there are people who want to escape responsibility…”

Ms Amongi said the government is “engaging religious and cultural institutions” in a bid to improve public awareness about the plight of children in Ugandan communities.

Speaking at the same forum, Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi—the Tororo District Woman lawmaker—urged the government to regulate DNA testing centres as the issue of quality assurance comes within eyeshot.

“I call upon the Ministry of Health to regulate these centres that test for DNA because we don’t know how efficient some of these laboratories are,” she said, adding, “Just like we have seen people being declared Covid-19 positive when they are negative, so a laboratory might declare that a child doesn’t belong to that man and yet another test done proves otherwise.”

Ms Rukia Nakadama, the third deputy prime minister, said the issue of DNA testing has the potential of triggering a surge in domestic violence cases in homes. An upsurge in divorce cases and hatred of children could also be offshoots, Ms Nakadama added.