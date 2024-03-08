Women rights activists seek to decriminalise sex work

According to her, their intention is to ensure sex work is considered a source of living.

“Because if it is recognsied as one, it is easy for sex workers to seek justice and even investigations into femicide will be done and concluded,” she added.

Ms Deborah Nakatudde, a member of UNESO said from December 2023 to date, at least eight sex workers were killed in a gruesome manner in different parts of the country.

“Each of these killings is abhorrent, and the trend is particularly worrying because these killings have taken place with absolute impunity,” Ms Nakatudded said.



According to her, the Criminal Justice System in the country has not been successful in holding perpetrators accountable and delivering justice for cases of Femicide.



Sex work is not recognised under Uganda's employment and labour laws yet it is a means of livelihood for many women and men around the country. Recently, Ugandan human rights activists advocated for the passing of the Sexual Offences Bill that would decriminalise sex work, saying criminalisation fosters violence and limits access to justice.

However, Parliament rejected the recommendations, maintaining prison sentences for sex workers, clients, and brothel keepers.