Women should play active role in peace promotion - UN 

The United Nations (UN) Women Uganda have called for participation of more women in peace and security promotion in the country saying it enhances their efforts as actors in a nation’s development.

This was revealed during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, on women, peace, and security, (UNSCR) and dissemination of the National Action Plan (NAP) II in Kampala on Tuesday.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council on October 31, 2000, after recalling resolutions 1261, 1265, 1296, and 1314. It acknowledges the disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

The UN Women deputy country representative Ms Adekemi Ndieli said promoting women participation and rights is not a suggestion to women but it’s a must in preventing and resolving conflicts and also sustaining peace.

“When women are involved, the likelihood of reaching peace agreement is significantly higher and also peace last longer. Including women in high positions is not about counting women but it’s about making women count,” she said.

Ms Ndieli added: ‘‘Through the implementation of NAP III, all stakeholders must ensure that there is meaningful participation of women regarding peace and security and UN, we pledge to support the promotion this agenda.’’

Ms Hellen Nambalirwa from Makerere University Peace Centre said that in the NAP III, government should embrace a holistic approach through the ministry of gender, labour and social development which promotes peace and security among women.

“We need policies and laws that will enhance women efforts as actors. You may say that there are many laws but there is that missing link,” she said.