Women tipped on eating foods rich in folic acid before conceiving

As Uganda joins the world to commemorate the World Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day today, health experts have encouraged women and girls of reproductive age to feed on foods rich in folic acid before conception, to reduce the risk of giving birth to babies with Spina Bifida.

Addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, the Clinical Services Supervisor at Cure Children’s Hospital of Uganda, Dr Isaac Ddamulira said eating foods such as spinach, beans, avocado, bananas, oranges, eggs, cabbage, beef and liver can help minimise the risk of a woman giving birth to a baby with Spina Bifida.

Spina-Bifida (broken code) is a birth defect in which some bones in the spine fail to close by the 28th day of pregnancy. When the baby is born, this condition presents a swelling on the lower back.

Dr Ddamulira said it is unfortunate that women in Uganda including ministers start taking folic acid supplements after conception, yet it is needed before to minimise their risk of giving birth to a baby with this condition.

“World over, pregnant women are usually started on iron and folic acid supplements during their third trimester which is pretty late for preventing Spina Bifida,” he said.

Dr Ddamulira also said sufficient pre-conception intake of folic acid may result into 70 percent risk reduction in acquiring hydrocephalus.

Hydrocephalus, is an abnormal increase of water in the brain. This makes the ventricles (chambers) in the brain enlarge to accommodate the excess fluid causing an abnormally big head in young children.

“The Exact cause of Spina Bifida is not known. Genetic, environmental and nutritional factors have been implicated. However, insufficient intake of folic acid in the mother’s diet is a key factor in increasing the risk for spina bifida and other neural tube defects,” he said.

Dr Ddamulira said babies born with Spina Bifida might also present leg deformities, lack or limited sense of feeling due to nerve damage that occurs, incontinence of urine and stool due to nerve damages and development of hydrocephalus.

Children born with this condition undergo a lifetime of surgeries and face many health problems.

No cure

He revealed that on average, 300 surgeries were performed on children with Spina Bifida at Cure hospital in the past six years.

He said data on this condition is still scanty but going by the prevalence recorded by Cure hospital, 800 babies in Uganda are born with this condition every year.

By December 2021, a total of 3,529 children with Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus were receiving care from different health facilities across Uganda according to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda.

Dr Ddamulira said prevention is best option since the cost of surgery is high.

The cost per surgery is estimates at Shs 6.2 million at Cure Children’s Hospital Mbale. This excludes other services needed including physiotherapy, catheters assistive devices like wheelchairs, among others.

The National Coordinator of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association Uganda, Ms Ruth Nalugya, said stigma and the cost of treatment has limited babies from accessing life saving treatment.

“The surgeries are not a one off. My daughter had three surgeries in the first three months and every month, I was paying Shs 6.2 million which is really exorbitant,”’ Ms Nalugya said.

Currently treatment and managed of Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus are done at Cure hospital Mbale, Mulago National Referral hospitals and Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng in her statement said Spina- Bifida and Hydrocephalus are some of the birth defects that have been priotised by the Government of Uganda.

Ms Sarah Ngalombi, a nutritionist from the Ministry of Health said, “Your diet should contain body building foods, protective foods life fruits and energy giving foods (carbohydrates) and choose those foods that are fortified.”







