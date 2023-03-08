Women urged to embrace digital transformation

Leaders under the umbrella body, National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women’s League, have urged women to embrace digital transformation to improve their well-being.

In a statement released yesterday, the leader of the NRM Women’s League, Ms Lydia Wanyoto, said more needs to be done in regard to the economic empowerment of women through digital transformation.

“It is imperative to note that digital technology is opening new doors for the global empowerment of women, girls and other marginalised groups and that is why we need women to embrace digital transformation,” she said.

She, however, commended the efforts that have been made to improve the lives of women and girls. These include increasing enrolment of women in institutions of learning, the rising number of them graduating and opening up of political space for women.

Today, the world will mark Women’s Day under the theme, “Digital innovation and technology for gender equality”.

Ms Wanyoto said from gender-responsive digital learning to tech-facilitated sexual and reproductive healthcare, the digital age represents an unparalleled opportunity to eliminate all forms of disparity and inequality.

“Therefore, this year’s International Women’s Day offers an opportunity for governments, activists and the private sector alike to power on in their efforts to make the digital world safer, more inclusive and more equitable,” she said.

She added that with the world facing several global crises, harnessing the power of technology offers a chance to create a better future not just for women and girls, but for all of humanity and all life on earth.

“From the earliest days of computing to the present age of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, women have made untold contributions to the digital world in which we increasingly live,” she said.

Ms Wanyoto further said the persistent gender gap in digital access keeps women from unlocking technology’s full potential.

“Their underrepresentation in recondite disciplines like STEM Cell education and careers remains a major barrier to their participation in tech design and governance,” she said.

“Women can easily up their gains in the digital space in the business they have traditionally excelled in such as hospitality, leisure, beauty, marketing, textiles and entertainment,” she added.