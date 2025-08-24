Women vendors urge govt to establish day-care centres in markets

Women vendors in Kampala are calling on the government to establish daycare centers in markets to provide a safe and nurturing environment for their children.

Speaking at the launch of a report titled "Unsafe and Unwanted: Women Market Vendors Demand Social Protection and Economic Justice," Ms Florence Aciro, a vendor at Nakawa market, highlighted the challenges faced by women vendors in balancing work and childcare responsibilities.

"We have a case where a vendor left her six-month-old baby with a babysitter and instructed her to follow her to the market when the child started crying," Ms. Aciro said. "The babysitter followed the instructions, but they were abducted by Kampala City Council Authority officials on their way to the market. We tried to look for the children for almost a week, and when we finally found them, the baby passed away three days later due to poor hygiene, poor living conditions, and insecurity."

Ms Aciro urged the government to include women vendors in its projects, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and the GROW Project, which she said would help them access economic opportunities.

However, she thanked civil society organizations, including the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA Network), for training them in leadership, advocacy, and business skills.

Richard Lubega, Chairman of the Kampala Hawkers and Vendors Association, called on the government to act on the findings of the report and address the gaps that hinder women vendors' ability to work in a peaceful environment.

"If only the government could wake up and hear their problems, because such challenges are the ones that give them a difficult time to succeed in their dreams," he said.

The SIHA Network report revealed that violence and harassment are prevalent among women market vendors, with 62 per cent experiencing physical or psychological harassment at work. The report also found that many markets lack proper sanitation facilities, including gender-segregated bathrooms, which makes it difficult for women to operate.

Ms Faizat Badmus, Regional Program Manager at SIHA Network, noted that the working conditions for women in the informal sector are often not recognized, which contributed to the need for the research.

"We found that even access to bathrooms and toilets for market women was a challenge, with a majority of the markets not having gender-segregated bathrooms," she said.