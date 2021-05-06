Work at Bunyala chiefdom offices stalls

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

The construction of the Bunyala chiefdom headquarters in Kayunga District has stalled due to lack of funds, officials have said.

The Shs2.2 billion project was commissioned by the Ssabanyala, Mr Baker Kimeze, at Bbaale Sub-county in 2017.

Mr Kimeze had then said they had all the required funds to complete the project.

The structure was meant to accomodate the offices of the Ssabanyala, ministers, a hall, television and radio stations and cultural museum, among other facilities.

The building, which is surrounded by a bush, is also claimed by Buganda Kingdom.

The operations of the chiefdom are now carried out from the late Ssabanyala Nathan Mpagi’s home at Kyerima Village in Kitimbwa Sub-county.

The chiefdom spokesperson, Mr James Rwebikire, said they are pleading with government to rescue them.

“We are pleading with the government to fulfill its pledge of extending financial support to the chiefdom towards the construction works,” Mr Rwebikire said on Tuesday .

He said some chiefdom officials were operating from Kayonza Sub-county buildings while others at their respective homes. The chiefdom has a 33-member cabinet.

An inside source, that preferred anonymity, said the chiefdom is financed by Mr Kimeze’s personal money, but that he has lately distanced himself from the activities of the chiefdom.

The source added that the Ssabanyala’s coronation anniversary was last celebrated in 2018.

Mr Martin Ssenkatuuka, the chiefdom premier, however, refuted claims that the Ssabanyala had distanced himself from chiefdom activities.

“The Ssabanyala has been very busy but he carries out his duties as always,” Mr Ssenkatuuka said in a telephone interview yesterday.

Conflicting kingdoms

Mr Rwebikire also scoffed at Buganda Kingdom officials for threatening to drag government to court over failure to implement the 2013 memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the central government and the Kabaka.

“Mengo has deliberately refused to implement the MoU that gave us all land and buildings that used to belong to them. How come they are also bitter that the central government has not fully implemented the same MoU,” Mr Rwebikire wondered.

However, the Buganda Kingdom spokesperson, Mr Noah Kiyimba, dismissed claims that the kingdom’s land and buildings were given to the Banyala under the 2013 MoU.

Mr Kimeze is son of late Ssabanyala, who was the first Ssabanyala.

The ethnic Banyala have been at loggerheads with Buganda Kingdom since the reigning Ssabanyala took over the throne in 2008.