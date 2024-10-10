Work for financial independence in homes, says minister Lugoloobi

Residents in Kayunga District have been urged to enjoy the country’s independence while working hard to achieve financial independence in their homes.

Speaking during the Ntenjeru North independence celebrations at Kiwangula C/U Primary School in Busaana Sub-county finance state minister Amos Lugoloobi asked locals to work hard towards improving household incomes.

“Government has brought development in the area through construction of roads, electrification and piped water to all villages in the constituency, but it (government) will not put wealth in your homes,” the minister noted.

Lugoloobi, who is also the Ntenjeru North lawmaker, urged locals to invest in enterprises that aim to fight household poverty.

“Don’t sit down and wait to accumulate a lot of money to start an income generating project. Start small with the money you have and after some time, you would have accumulated enough savings to invest in something big,” the minister advised.

Lugoloobi also cautioned locals against engaging in what he described as “bad politics” as Uganda draws closer to the 2026 general elections.

The minister alleged that people unknown to him recently vandalized his home window glasses in Namulanda Village, Kayunga Sub-county.

Lugolobi said the apparent attackers were acting out of “bad politics.”

“We should work for unity to develop our area. Politics is for a short time, but we shall stay together when elections are over,” he observed.

Lugoloobi asked residents to vote him again considering that he “sits in cabinet where the national cake is served or shared.”

Further, he reiterated commitment to identify and promote local musicians so that they benefit from their talents.

“When you elect another Member of Parliament, you will again cry for development because that person does not sit where the national cake is cut,” the minister said.

Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mariam Sseguya said the country needs development-oriented leaders as he commended Lugoloobi for fostering unity among all the residents in the area.