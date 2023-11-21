Worker crushed to death in Luwero sugar factory

Police in Luwero District are investigating circumstances under which a worker at Victoria Sugar factory in Ndibulungi village, Butuntumula Sub County, died.

The deceased identified as Isaac Rwothomiyo, 25, was allegedly crushed to death by machines in the factory at around 9.00am on Monday, according to the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima.

“Preliminary police investigations indicate that a heap of waste material alias bagasse that remains after crushing sugarcane and is used to heat the boiler fell on Rwothomiyo before he slipped into the machines hence crushing him to death,” Mr Twineamazima explained.

Detectives from Luwero Central Police Station rushed to the scene after getting a report from the Human Resource Officer and conveyed the remains of the deceased to Mulago Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

"The machines were being operated without safety measures, which put the workers at risk of death in case of contact. Investigation into the case of rash and neglect that caused the death of a worker is ongoing. We have recorded statements from workers to help in the investigations," Mr Twineamazima said.

Operations at the factory have been suspended following the incident. The factory management is yet to comment on the matter.

Similar incidents

In April this year, a worker slipped into a rolling machine and died at China Chan Jiang Steel and Iron factory located in Matugga along Semuto Road.