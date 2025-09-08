Works Ministry deploys interim cleaners on Jinja Bridge after Monitor story

The Ministry of Works and Transport has dispatched an interim cleaning agency to Jinja Bridge following a Monitor story published on September 4, 2025, that revealed months of neglect and poor maintenance.

The intervention came after growing public concern over the state of the bridge, where grass resembling maize and sorghum had sprouted along its edges, while piles of dead lake flies littered the walkways.

On Monday, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Communications Officer at the Ministry of Works and Transport, confirmed that an interim team had been deployed to start cleaning operations.

Mr Ssempebwa said the decision was in response to the public outcry triggered by Monitor’s report, adding that the Ministry was treating the matter with urgency.

“While we work on a sustainable and long-term maintenance plan, it is necessary that we don’t just look on as the face of the facility disintegrates. We have moved in with an interim maintenance activity,” he said.

He further reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and restoring public confidence through immediate action and accountability.

The Shs390b cable-stayed bridge is a vital link on the Northern Corridor Route, connecting Uganda to landlocked East African neighbours, including Rwanda and Burundi.

Construction began in January 2014 under a joint venture between Zenitaka Corporation and Hyundai Engineering and Construction Co. Ltd., and the bridge was officially commissioned on October 17, 2018. It was designed to replace the Nalubaale Bridge with an expected lifespan of 120 years.

Previously, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) was responsible for its maintenance until the government merged several agencies into ministries. Since then, oversight has shifted to the Ministry of Works and Transport, although maintenance responsibilities were later suspended.

The New Jinja Bridge, also known as the Source of the Nile Bridge, gave a facelift to both Jinja City and Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District.