Works on Apac Shs44b fish pond project to kick off soon – govt

The implementation of the aquaculture park project in Apac District will kick off soon, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries, has said.

The project financed by the government of Uganda in partnership with the European Union (EU) is aimed at improving fish production.

The project sits on 556 acres of land in Onekgwok and Teboke villages, Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub County, and is expected to promote environmentally sustainable commercial aquaculture.

The government has hired the services of a local contractor – Hardscreen Logistics Ltd – to design and build the aquaculture park.

The works, which could have commenced in 2021, were delayed since the ministry was still procuring a supervision consultancy which was a requirement by the donor, the project coordinator, Mr Paul Omanyi, said.

"The work will kick off on Tuesday (June 7, 2022), with the introduction of the supervision consultancy team to Apac District local government and the community," he said on Monday.

Other objectives of the mission include; the presentation of the final draft design drawings and the presentation of the accelerated works programme.

“We plan to hold a meeting with the district council and in the afternoon to meet the community,” the project coordinator said.

He said that based on the submission of local community-based organisations by Apac District leadership, the ministry has initiated procurement to contract one local firm to mobilise the local community in investment opportunities of the Aquapark.

“The contractor will deploy critical staff on the ground and ensure the office is fully operational and submit for approval the statutory local government permits and licenses,” Mr Omany said.

Community participation

Residents of Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub County had expressed worries over the delay in the implementation of the project.

In 2018, residents of Onekgwok and Teboke villages offered 556 acres of land for the implementation of the project, and the project-affected persons were compensated to the tune of Shs4.6 billion.