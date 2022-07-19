Works on aqua park kick off

The long-awaited construction of aqua park in Apac District has commenced, with youth excited over employment opportunities.

The Shs44 billion project is expected to create 400 jobs as well as increase fish production, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The government and the European Union (EU) financed the initiative, which sits on 556 acres in Onekgwok and Teboke villages, Tarogali Parish in Ibuje Sub-county. It aims at promoting environmentally-sustainable commercial aquaculture.

A delegation from EU, the Finance and Agriculture ministries last week handed over the site to a local contractor, Hardscreen Logistics Ltd.

The supervisor, Print Central Engineering Ltd, will ensure submission of the final design, detailed design report, accelerated work programme and environmental social management plan.

Mr Nixon Agii, a community representative, assured the delegation of community support.

“People are now so excited upon seeing the commencement of this project. We are waiting to get employed and earn some money to help our families,” Mr Agii said.

Mr Lawrence Bongonyinge, a resident of Teboke Village, is optimistic that the project will improve people’s livelihood.

“I am very sure that a lot of money will remain within us here. So, if we utilise this fish farming project well, we shall move far much ahead of other people in other districts,” he said.

The Apac District councillor, Mr Bernard Obace, who is also the chairperson of production and marketing, urged the community to embrace the project for household income enhancement.

“I would like to appeal to the community to venture into fish farming since it will be easy for them to access the inputs,” he said.

While welcoming a team from the Agriculture ministry in June, Mr Alex Ogota, the Ibuje Sub-county chairperson, reaffirmed availability of land, willingness and support of the project-affected communities.

Mr Wilfred Mega, the Apac District fisheries officer, said fish farming is still very low in Apac District and those involved face many challenges.

“One of the biggest challenges is access to feeds yet the materials are available but people are not willing to invest in it. Also, there is a problem in breeding. It is very difficult to find fingerlings that encourage inbreeding, leading to poor quality,” he said.

Mr David Russell, the then EU chief technical adviser, called for transparency during the project implementation.

“EU by its nature gives a lot of money but they demand accountability for it,” he said while meeting local leaders in Apac in March 2020.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development tasked the contractor to do a good job.

“What we all need in this project is value for money. Without value for money there is no project,” the ministry’s desk officer for EU-funded projects, Mr William Tukamuhabwa, said, adding that the money for compensation was released from the consolidated fund.