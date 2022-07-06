Works on Kayunga-Galilaaya road delay over lack of funds

The tarmacking of the Kayunga-Bbaale-Galilaaya road, which was slated to start this financial year, will not be possible the government has not yet got a funder for the project.

Tarmacking of the 89km road has been on the government’s unfunded priority projects for a while.

During the Kayunga District by-election in December last year, President Museveni and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja promised that construction would begin this month.

“The President directed us to get funds for the tarmacking and we carried out negotiations with Exim Bank of China to lend us the money, but they gave us tough loan terms which we did not agree with,” Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the State Minister for Finance in charge of Planning, said on Monday.

He said the project is estimated to cost between $120m (about Shs452b) and $150 million (Shs565b).

Mr Lugoloobi, however, said after the collapse of negotiations with China, they contacted Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank), adding that negotiations are underway.

He said the bank has agreed to give them the loan on condition that government repays it after 10 years from the completion of the project.

“We also have a new contractor called JMC, who is being fronted by the Export-Import Bank of India. If the negotiations are successful, we shall inform the public,” Mr Lugoloobi, who is also the Ntenjeru North MP, said.

The minister, who asked residents to remain patient, said the road would easily link the southern and northern parts of the country since it would take only two hours for travellers from the south to reach the north.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra media relations manager, last year said the road is among those that have been earmarked to be upgraded under the National Development Plan III, adding that the project will be implemented for five years.

“Our people should expect that road to be worked on during this period of five years,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

District leaders asked the government to stop using the road as a bait to get votes. “This road has been a vote-luring tool for President Museveni for many years. During the 2011 and 2016 presidential elections, Mr Museveni promised to tarmac this road, but up to now, his pledge has not materialised,” Mr Joel Kayiira, the then district acting chairperson, said last year.

Meanwhile, the construction of Kayunga- Nakasongola road is almost complete.

Road access

The road starts from Kayunga Town and connects the towns of Kitimbwa, Kayonza, Bbaale, and Galillaya to Kawongo Landing Site on Lake Kyoga. If tarmacked, the road will connect the Jiira- Bulwandi road, which is under construction, to Kayunga and Nakasongola districts and create a highway through the district. Mr Amos Lugoloobi said the government would also bring a ferry at Kawongo landing site to connect travellers across Lake Kyoga.