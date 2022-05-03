Works on Shs10 billion maternity wing stall

The delayed release of additional funds has hampered the completion of a multibillion Child and Maternity Complex at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, Daily Monitor has established.

The construction of the 400-bed complex kicked off in 2015 and was expected to be complete in 2017 at a tune of Shs10.6 billion.

However, the delay to release funds has slowed down the work currently standing at 93 percent.

The hospital director, Dr Nathan Onyachi, said the contractor still needs at least Shs1.7b to carry out electrical works, install Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and an elevator.

“The contractor has submitted another request for more funds (Shs1.7b) caused by variations in prices of commodities and these extra funds have to be cleared by the Solicitor General before the Finance ministry releases the money so that the construction works can be completed,” he said during an interview at the weekend

He said if the money is released early, the contractor will be able to complete and hand over the project before end of the year.

The building will host two state-of-the-art theatres, maternity and child ward, an ICU and several wards.

The Child and Maternity Complex will have two state-of-the-art theatres, a genecology unit, antenatal and neonatal centres, labour and post-natal wards. It will also have a paediatric and nutrition and adolescent health units, all fully equipped with modern equipment.

On average, Masaka hospital receives at least 1,800 out patients and about 360 admissions daily.

The hospital administrator, Mr Edward Kabuye, said the building ground floor of the complex has since been converted into an intensive care unit, which wasn’t in the initially plan.

Improvisation

“This was done to further upgrade our services and the intensive care unit will be ready by June,” he said.

Mr Mariam Nalwadda, a resident of Katwe Trading Centre in Masaka City, said she is optimistic that the challenge of expectant mothers sleeping on verandas and in corridors of the maternity ward will be addressed when the maternity and children ward is shifted to the new premises.