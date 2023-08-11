Works on Shs4b Bukedea-Butebo bridge commence

The Ministry of Works and Transport has commenced works to fix a broken bridge linking Bukedea and Butebo districts.





The works, estimated to cost Shs4 billion, commenced on Monday.





The development comes four years after locals asked the government to work on Anyamaluga Bridge.





The bridge collapsed and got washed away by flash floods in 2019, hampering locals from trade and access to other essential services from across the two districts.





Locals mounted a makeshift bridge using logs and sticks. However, three people died while crossing the makeshift bridge in the last four years.





Speaking at the official launch of the project at Komuge Sub-county, the Kadesok Village Chairman John Peter Kakuku, said the delay to fix the bridge had stagnated development in the area.





“It has been extremely difficult for my people to access services like markets since the road prevented cars from crossing over,” Mr Kakuku said on Wednesday.





He noted that following the collapse of the bridge, the village also witnessed a high school dropout rate since learners could not go to schools in neighbouring Kakoro Sub-county.





Mr Robert Opolot, the Kakoro Sub-county chairperson in Butebo District, said the delayed fixing of bridges gave difficulty for his people to access Mbale City, which is the main business hub in the region.





“We had to incur costs to travel longer distances through Pallisa District,” Mr Opolot said.





He nonetheless thanked the government for finally hearing them out and starting on the works calling on locals to support the works.





Mr Jackson Okitoi, the project engineer at Mount Elgon Labor-based Training Center (MELTC), said works on the bridge shall be finished in one year’s time.





“We expect to do it in short phases,” Mr Okitoi said, adding that workers for the project shall be locally sourced and shall also be trained on bridge construction.





However, Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, the Kachumbala County MP, cautioned the contractor against producing shoddy work and asked the engineering departments of the two districts no to misuse government funds.



