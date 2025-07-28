World Bank Commits $50 Million to Strengthen African think tanks

A $50 million investment from the World Bank is set to give African think tanks the support they need to shape stronger, evidence-based policies across the continent.

Through a new initiative under the Africa Think Tank Platform (ATTP), the African Union Commission (AUC), in partnership with the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and AUDA-NEPAD, has launched a call for proposals inviting consortia of African think tanks to carry out long-term, collaborative research.

The program, which will run for five years, supports policy-focused research in six key areas: economic transformation and governance, climate change, regional trade, food security, human capital development, and digitalisation.

At its core, the initiative aims to elevate the role of African-led research in shaping national and regional policies that are practical, inclusive, and rooted in the realities of the continent.

“The realisation of Agenda 2063 demands more than aspiration. It requires evidence-informed implementation,” said Ms Selma Malika Haddadi, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, during the launch event held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa last week.

“In advancing our vision of an integrated, prosperous, and peaceful Africa, we must recognize that think tanks and policy institutes are not peripheral actors. They are essential institutions that must be fully integrated into our governance architecture.” she added.

By funding these collaborations, the World Bank hopes to strengthen African think tanks, improve the quality and relevance of their research, and create stronger links between research and policymaking

Samer Al-Samarrai, Lead Economist, World Bank says this aligns closely with the Bank’s strategy, which focuses on advancing regional integration, developing human capital, and enhancing resilience to climate and economic shocks.

She adds that: “Africa holds enormous potential,” she said. “Its rapid population growth and expanding labor force present real opportunities for transformation. But at the same time, the region faces major challenges—poverty, inequality, and climate vulnerability among them. Meeting these challenges requires smart, evidence-based, and locally grounded policies.”

“African think tanks are essential to that process. They offer homegrown analysis and recommendations that make a real difference on the ground.”





Where it has worked