World Bank, French Development Agency give Uganda aid of over Shs2 trillion

The World Bank and French Development Agency (AFD) have given Uganda more than $600 million (over Shs2.2 trillion) to fund infrastructure development and manage waste in the capital Kampala, the government and World Bank said on Thursday.

Ugandans have complained about waste management and the poor state of the roads in Kampala, which suffers chronic underfunding from the central government.

Last month a garbage landslide at a landfill site on Kampala's outskirts buried houses as residents slept, killing at least 35 people.

A total of $566 million worth in funding, much of it credit, will come from the World Bank, and $42.7 million will be provided by ADF, the statements said.

"Rapid urban expansion has exposed significant gaps in infrastructure" the World Bank said.

Last year, the World Bank said it would stop lending to Uganda after the east African country passed a harsh anti-gay law.