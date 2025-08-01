World Bank names Dr Francisca Ayodeji as new country manager Uganda

The World Bank has named Dr Francisca Ayodeji (Ayo) Akala, a Nigerian national, as the new Country Manager for Uganda effective August 1, 2025.

She succeeds Ms Mukami Kariuki who has completed her four-year tour of duty in Uganda.

In a press statement issued on August 1, the World Bank said Dr Ayodeji will lead a country portfolio currently worth $4.5 billion, which includes 18 active projects that cover sectors ranging from energy access to refugee livelihood support.

As Country Manager, Dr Ayo, as she is better known, will also lead the design and implementation of the World Bank’s evolving support program and daily dialogue with the government. The Bank will continue to align its support with Uganda’s development priorities and focus on helping to foster faster, more resilient, and inclusive growth that will create more, better, and more inclusive jobs.

Dr Ayo has more than 25 years of experience in strengthening health systems, service delivery, and multisectoral approaches to public health challenges including immunization, HIV/AIDS, malaria, noncommunicable diseases, and malnutrition.

She has led major health initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East including in fragile and conflict-affected states.

Her expertise ranges from program implementation to policy development, with a strong focus on improving outcomes for women, children, and adolescents. She was also a core member of the World Bank’s Human Capital Project, supporting countries in scaling up investments in human development.

Before this new assignment, Dr Ayo held various positions in the World Bank including Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition, and Population, overseeing 13 countries in the Eastern and Southern Africa region; Public Health Specialist in the Middle East and North Africa region; and Senior Health Specialist in the Western and Central Africa and South Asia regions.

Dr Ayo holds a medical degree from the University of Ibadan, a master’s degree in public health from the University of Lagos, and a master’s degree in health services management from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.







