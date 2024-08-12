World Bank tasks govt on environmental safeguards in Greater Kampala road projects

The government says the World Bank has threatened to withdraw funding for the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area – Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP) should the implementing municipalities fail to integrate environmental and social policies in its design and implementation.

State Minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye says as the funder, the World Bank has tasked the government to respect human rights in the process of acquiring the right of way for the road projects, planting trees along newly built roads, ensuring no pollution, and avoiding destruction of swamps.

“The project looks at roads, markets and drainage systems. But the environmental safeguards are very crucial in the implementation of the projects, and if our entities are not sensitised about this, the World Bank says will lead to the cancellation of the programme,” he said.

“The key questions to answer are; are the markets and roads going to be constructed in swamps? Are they going to lead to massive destruction of trees and swamps? What is the air quality around these places?” he added.

The minister said this during the closure of a two-day training of officials from Kampala City, as well as Mukono, Kira, Mpigi and Nansana municipalities, which are the beneficiaries of the project, about environmental and social safeguards for the GKMA-UDP project.

The GMKA-UDP, valued at $566 million (Shs2.1 trillion), focuses on road upgrades, drainage infrastructure, workspace establishment, and strengthening institutional capacity for coordinated planning and investment in infrastructure.

Already, some of the road projects are being undertaken in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, and Mukono Municipality.

Mr Kyofatogabye told the local government officials that by upholding these policies, they will identify, avoid and minimize the impact of these projects on the people and the environment.

“Please, don’t start on a project without an environmental impact assessment; the same applies to the kind of equipment whether it is environmentally friendly. Don’t take advantage of the poor people around the projects,” he said.

An environment specialist with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Program Bruce Rukundo said local governments must work with contractors and consult affected communities about potential project impacts through surveys.

He said the programme emphasises climate-resilience infrastructure such as the use of solar street lights and tree planting.

In her remarks, Minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda urged the municipal leaders to ensure value for money in the project implementation.



“As you are aware, some of the contracts for the construction of phase 1 projects have been signed for Kira and Mukono Municipality, it's my humble request that the knowledge earned here will enable you to ensure that the environmental and social aspects are complied with during construction. You should know that you are our foot soldiers on the programme and your failure to play your role will make all of us fail,” Ms Kabanda said.