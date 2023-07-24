World Bank to rehabilitate traditional schools - Janet 

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni has revealed that the government is negotiating with the World Bank under its U-learn project to rehabilitate Kigezi College Butobere Siniya in Kabale Municipality, among other traditional schools in the country.

Ms Museveni made the communication through a speech read for her by the State minister for Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, in Kabale District at the weekend.

This was during the commemoration of Siniya Day, a function held to honour the birth of Kigezi College Butobere Siniya.

“As we wait for the approval of this project, the ministry is considering the provision of Shs200m to Kigezi College Butobere Siniya to address the need for improved sanitation facilities,’’ the minister said.

“In this regard, I want to appreciate the efforts of Dr Ruhakana Rugunda for advocating for the interests of this college,” she added.

Ms Museveni also observed that the Uganda Inter-Governmental Fiscal Transfers (UGIFT) project, which was earlier designed to rehabilitate the traditional schools in the country, will focus on establishing new seed schools in counties that do not have them.

The Kigezi College stakeholders included the head teacher, Mr Justus Masiko, the chairman board of governors, Mr Moses Ntahobari, and the mayor of Kabale Municipal Council, Mr Sentaro Byamugisha, representing the foundation body.

Mr Byamugisha said timely rehabilitation will provide a conducive teaching and learning environment.

“Some of the buildings at Kigezi College Butobere Siniya are dilapidated with asbestos roofs. As we wait for the major rehabilitation, we need to be mindful of the lives of the students studying in such structures,” he said.

Last year, the government released about Shs3b for the rehabilitation of their school, but the Education ministry changed the design towards the end of the 2022/2023 financial year and the money was returned to the treasury, according to the mayor.

Mr Masiko appealed to the government to provide them with a school vehicle that will ensure the safety of the school administration and students during official travels.

“As we celebrate the 66th school day of Kigezi College Butobere, we must appreciate the role played by the Siniya Alumni Forum that has led to the increased students’ enrollment that has doubled to about 300 students in the last few years. With disciplined students, increased enrollment, academic excellence, and strong emphasis on sports, we will continue to produce great men that will shape the future of this country,” Mr Masiko said.