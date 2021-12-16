World Bank unveils $93 billion boost for poorest nations

World Bank President David Malpass

By  AFP

The World Bank's fund to help the world's poorest nations got a $93 billion injection of cash to help scale up aid for pandemic recovery and other programs, the institution announced Wednesday.
It was the biggest replenishment ever for the International Development Association (IDA), which provides grants for 74 countries, most of which are in Africa, the Washington-based development lender said.

