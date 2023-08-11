World Bank withdrawal could cripple education sector, Minister Kaducu

The Education Ministry has expressed worries that a decision by the World Bank Group to suspend funding (loans) to Uganda could significant impact on the planned infrastructural development in the sector.

The State Minister for Primary Education Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu stated that the World Bank decision has already dealt the sector a huge blow and that many critical planned projects will stall.

“We all feel sad because as the education sector, following the World Bank’s decision to suspend funding to Uganda, we are grossly affected,” Dr Kaducu said on Friday while officiating at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Universal Education in Uganda in Gulu City.

“The ministry was very hopeful to get a lot of funds for the rehabilitation of the traditional secondary schools, for the primary schools and many other infrastructures within the education sector, but the World Bank said no money for us because we Okayed the anti-gay law,” she added.

On Wednesday, the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, said the government will not tolerate the international lending institution’s imposition of immoral cultures such as homosexuality onto Ugandans for the sake of foreign financial cooperation.

The World Bank on Monday said it has frozen approving new loans to Uganda over the anti-gay law, which they said contradicts the bank’s values and vision of eradicating poverty on a livable planet which can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality.

This means that no new project Uganda undertakes, apart from the current and still running 22 national and four regional projects worth $5.4 billion in World Bank funding, will be considered.