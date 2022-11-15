World Cup: Police issues security guidelines ahead of matches

The police has issued tight security guidelines to be followed during the forthcoming 2022 World Cup tournament to avoid terror attacks as it was in 2010.

The biggest world football tournament kicks off on Sunday in Qatar and will run for the next one month.

Core to the security guidelines is that venue owners should organise taxis to transport the football lovers to their respective homes if there are late-night matches to watch.

Addressing the media yesterday during the weekly security briefing in Nuguru, Kampala, Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, appealed to the public, to be vigilant during this one month’s football fete.

“There are no specific threats identified. It’s important that entertainment premises consider the risk from those intent on causing wide scale harm and panic among the fans and well-wishers. Venues remain attractive to terrorists, who seek to attack publicly accessible locations where large numbers of people gather,” Mr Enanga cautioned.

The police said all places where the matches are to be screened must heighten security by ensuring thorough screening of fans.

In 2010, twin bombings went off in Kampala targeting fans watching the World Cup final between Netherlands and Spain, leaving 76 people dead.

Somalia’s Al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the blasts at Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kabalagala and at Kyadondo Rugby grounds in Lugogo, all in Kampala.





Police guidelines





Venues to draw security management plans in relations with the regional police.

Ensure access controls at the venues, that the entry exist protocols are put in place.

Sufficient staff numbers to cope with the anticipated numbers of customers.

In case of trouble at the premises or outside the premise they need to call the police immediately.

Checking all fire exists, fire risk assessment should be in place.

Consider the use of plastic glass ware and also under 18 should not be given alcohol.

Avoid crowding.

Using illegal drugs are prohibited.

Those with CCTV should make all operational, with all cameras recording and with operators.

Noise should be kept at reasonable level, especially for the venues located at residential areas.

Late night games, the venues should consider making taxis numbers available to assist in transporting the people back home.

Should regularly ensure counter terrorism measures are reviewed and staff made aware of the signs to look out for, especially suicide bomber.