World leaders mourn Pope Francis

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on April 21, the Vatican said. He was 88, and had recently suffered a serious bout of double pneumonia. Tributes have poured in from world leaders upon his passing.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,

I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Pope Francis@PontifexMay his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come.

William Ruto

William Samoei Ruto, President of The Republic of Kenya.

We join the Catholic Church and the global Christian community in mourning the passing of Pope Francis. This is a big loss to the Catholic faithful and the Christian world. Pope Francis will be remembered for a life dedicated to serving the Lord, the Church, and humanity. He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable. His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background. May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Speaker of parliament Anita Among

Anita Annet Among, Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.

It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I join millions around the world in mourning the Holy Father @Pontifex .During the many private audiences I had with him, he exemplified a life of humility and compassion. He was a powerful advocate for social justice and dedicated his life to serving God. He truly embodied humility, compassion, and a commitment to social justice. May the Lord Almighty, whom he served throughout his life, grant him eternal rest.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church. He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians who looked to Pope Francis for spiritual support. Eternal memory!

Rania Al Abdullah, Queen Rania of Jordan.

In a world that can often feel heartless, Pope Francis always had love to spare — for the less fortunate, refugee families, and children in war zones, in Gaza and around the world. Humanity has lost an invaluable champion for peace and compassion today. May he rest in peace.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of UK, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ.iligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. To unite people with one another and with nature. May this hope be reborn endlessly beyond him.

HH Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai.

HH Sheikh Mohammed, Ruler of Dubai

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex , a great leader whose compassion and commitment to peace touched countless lives. His legacy of humility and interfaith unity will continue to inspire many communities around the world.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

His extraordinary life story and ascendancy to the Holy See unfolded with humility and a profound commitment to making the Church and the world a better place. Pope Francis’ passing will extend the Easter period of prayer and reflection, which will unite the Church.

Pope Francis walks alongside US President Barack Obama

Barack Obama, Former (44th) President of the United States

Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we are all bound by moral obligations to God and one another. Today, Michelle and I mourn with everyone around the world – who drew strength and inspiration from the Pope’s example. May we continue to heed his call to “never remain on the sidelines of this march of living hope”.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission.

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis.He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss.May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Leader of the National Unity Platform.

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, Leader of the National Unity Platform.

I join the world in mourning the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who passed away this morning [April 21]. May the reforms he championed continue making the world a better place.