World leaders set to attend Pope Francis final sendoff





It is only fitting that US President Donald Trump was among the earliest world leaders to confirm attendance at Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday. His Vice President, JD Vance, was, after all, the last global leader to see the Pope on Easter Sunday, shortly before he was pronounced dead on Easter Monday. The Pope and the US leaders had significant areas of divergence in terms of US immigration policy, social justice and care for the marginalised, but the Pope remained willing to engage in the hopes of shifting policy.

Other leaders whom the Pope has either met in the Vatican, and on whose national affairs he has paid keen interest, will also be at the funeral, and these include: the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and various European leaders.

The President of his native Argentina will also be in attendance. The speaker of Uganda’s Parliament, Anita Among will lead Uganda’s official delegation to the burial of Pope Francis. Above is a list of the main world leaders who have so far confirmed that they will attend Pope Francis’ funeral tomorrow in Saint Peter’s Square.

Some DIGNITARIES

1. Argentina, President Javier Milei

2. Belgium, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever

3.Britain, Prince William, Prime Minister Keir Starmer

4. Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva

5. European Union Commission, President Ursula von der Leyen, Council President Antonio Costa, Parliament President Roberta Metsola

6. East Timor, President Jose Ramos-Horta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito Freitas

7. France, President Emmanuel Macron

8. Germany, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz

9. Hungary, President Tamas Sulyok

10. Italy, President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

11. Latvia, President Edgars Rinkevics

12. Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda

13. Poland, President Andrzej Duda

14. Romania, nterim President Ilie Bolojan

15. Spain, King Felipe and Queen Letizia

16. Switzerland, President Karin Keller-Sutter

17. Uganda, Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among

18. Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

19. United States of America, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

SOURCE: REUTERS.COM