World toilet day: Improved toilets to boost hygiene

Jane Nabulonge of Nume zone Nyendo town Masaka City in front of her newly constructed toilet through a loan from RDF

By  Anthony Wesaka

As Uganda joined the rest of the world today to celebrate the World Toilet Day, last week on Friday, there was a reason to smile with the introduction of safely managed toilets for people to use as they promote hygiene in their homes.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.