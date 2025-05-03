World Vision partners with Soroti Hospital to boost child and maternal health in Teso

World Vision Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Soroti Regional Referral Hospital to improve child and maternal health services, build medical capacity, and promote health innovations in Teso sub region.

The agreement, signed on May 2, 2025, outlines collaborative efforts in medical and surgical care, training of health workers, research, and overall health system strengthening aimed at supporting the most vulnerable communities served by World Vision.

"This partnership signifies a new chapter in our joint efforts to address healthcare challenges in the Teso subregion," said Mr James Kaahwa, Director of Programmes at World Vision Uganda. “We believe that this collaboration will enable us to better meet the needs for specialised health services and improve the management of preventable diseases.”

Related



Mr Kaahwa noted that World Vision would leverage its resources and expertise to boost accessibility, quality, and sustainability of healthcare services across the region.

L-R: Dr Benedict Watmon (in red necktie), Director of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, and Mr James Kaahwa, Director of Programmes at World Vision Uganda, after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 2, 2025 in Soroti District. PHOTO/DAVID WALUGEMBE

Dr Benedict Watmon, Director of Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, welcomed the partnership, describing it as timely and transformative for a hospital overwhelmed by demand for services.

"We are glad that we have made the decision to sign the MoU; we will handle this collaboration with dedication and care, and we look forward to supporting all our clients, especially those directly impacted by this partnership," Dr Watmon said.

Soroti District Woman MP Anna Adeke Ebaju, in a phone interview with the Daily Monitor on Friday, called on the government to do more in addressing health infrastructure gaps in the region.

“Soroti Regional Referral Hospital is a heartbeat of our region, but we still have pregnant mothers in maternity and children’s wards sleeping on the floor with their babies,” Ms Adeke said.

“One time I visited the hospital, a ceiling in a certain ward had fallen, putting the patients at risk, so there are many shortages that are leading to poor access to quality health care for our people,” she added.

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital serves over 10 districts and one city in the Teso region with both general and specialised medical services. It is also a training ground for healthcare professionals.

The hospital earned national praise in March 2021 after a team of 15 medical experts led by Dr Joseph Ephodoi successfully separated conjoined twins—an operation that continues to be remembered for its complexity and success.

About World Vision

World Vision Uganda is a Christian humanitarian, development and advocacy organisation working in 50 districts across Uganda. It implements programmes in health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), education, child protection, and livelihoods. The organisation is registered with the Uganda NGO Bureau and has operated in Uganda since 2016.